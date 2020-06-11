Many expected Nick Yorke to go much later in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, and he'll reportedly be compensated as such.

The Red Sox's No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft is expected to sign with Boston for less than the recommended $3.61 million for that selection, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported Wednesday.

MLB assigns a dollar amount to each pick in the first 10 rounds of the draft that teams can pay their selections without incurring a penalty. While many first-round picks get paid that full amount, clubs aren't obligated to sign them to that full allotted salary.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Yorke is committed to the University of Arizona, so it makes sense why the Red Sox wouldn't shell out $3.61 for the 18-year-old infielder. Yorke also wasn't projected as a first-round pick, as MLB Pipeline had him listed as its No. 139 prospect.

The Red Sox don't have a second-round pick as punishment for their role in a 2018 sign-stealing scandal, but they still have selections in Rounds 3, 4 and 5, which are set for Thursday night.

MLB Rumors: Nick Yorke to sign with Red Sox on below-slot contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston