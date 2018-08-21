MLB Rumors: Nats holding fire sale -- Harper claimed, Murphy to Cubs, Adams to Cards

It appears the Washington Nationals have thrown in the towel on the 2018 season.

With the August 31 waiver trade deadline approaching, the Nationals have put their valuable pieces through revocable waivers and have moves two players already.

The big fish, outfielder Bryce Harper, was claimed by a "mystery team," according to the Washington Post. The Dodgers were that "mystery team," according to Grant Paulsen, but according to Jon Heyman of Fancred.com, the waiver period on Harper expired without a deal and he will remain with the Nationals for the rest of the season.

Harper is scheduled to be the marquee name of the free agent class this winter.

Meanwhile, the Cubs and Cardinals picked up veteran pieces from the Nationals.

Second baseman Daniel Murphy is headed to the Cubs for a minor league infielder Andruw Monasterio, while first baseman Matt Adams is headed back to the Cardinals for cash considerations.

Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy have been claimed on waivers. Don't bet on deals just yet. https://t.co/SghvsKWsI7 — Post Sports (@PostSports) August 21, 2018

I'm told the Dodgers are the "mystery team" that claimed Bryce Harper on revocable waivers. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 21, 2018

sources: waivers have expired on Bryce harper. he is staying with nats. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 21, 2018

The #Nats have traded Daniel Murphy to the Cubs and Matt Adams to the Cardinals.



President of Baseball Operations and GM Mike Rizzo will address the media momentarily.



🔗 // https://t.co/JYFaXiaJY7 pic.twitter.com/G7Zfq76COI







— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 21, 2018

