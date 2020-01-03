MLB Rumors: The Nationals are one of three teams to reportedly offer Josh Donaldson a $100 million contract

The third base free-agent market is all but dried up, leaving 34-year-old slugger Josh Donaldson as the last big name on the board.

After a season in which he hit 37 home runs and drove in 94 runs for the Braves, Donaldson was widely considered the second-best option at third base this winter behind Anthony Rendon.

When it was reported that Donaldson could end up with a four-year deal, it was difficult to determine what team would be willing to go that far for a player past his prime.

Not only were the Nationals one of the team's reportedly willing to give Donaldson four years, they could also throw him some serious money on top of it.

"There are three teams that are making very serious offers to Josh Donaldson," Feinsand said on MLB Network Thursday. "The Twins, the Nationals and the Braves all have four-year offers out to him in that $100 million range."

Feinsand also noted the Dodgers and Rangers as two teams who could get in the mix, but the primary suitors are Minnesota, Washington and Atlanta.

Donaldson has been able to create a robust market for himself thanks to the massive drop off in available third baseman after him. If the Nationals don't land Donaldson and are uninterested in players like Todd Frazier and Asdrubal Cabrera, they could turn to the trade market to fill their need at third.

The Nats have had reportedly explored trades for Kris Bryant and Nolan Arenado, but have refused to include Victor Robles in any trade.

If you're looking for any of the aforementioned scenarios to resolve soon, you might be disappointed. Feinsand mentioned how Donaldson has the luxury to wait teams out to try and get as much money as possible since there aren't many alternatives to choose from.

For Bryant, he's still in the middle of a grievance with the league over his service time, so a trade for him is unlikely until that's resolved. And then there's Arenado, who the Rockies may not even want to trade in the first place.

The wait continues.

