Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith are the two biggest names on the Giants that are synonymous with being moved before the July 31 trade deadline.

It appears Sam Dyson is the latest name being considered, and MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal is reporting through sources that the 31-year-old reliever could be tempting to the Washington Nationals:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

#Nationals GM Mike Rizzo spoke on @MLBNetworkRadio about acquiring controllable players. Per sources, team is interested in #Tigers' Shane Greene and #SFGiants' Sam Dyson, two relievers who fit that description. Both under control beyond this season. Others also on list. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 20, 2019

Rizzo mentioned during the interview that he wants to work on improving the organization, which goes unsaid, but the Nats are dealing with a team that came into the season with high expectations. And now the team, despite being second in the NL East, are scraping by and are 5.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

So work needs to be done.

[RELATED: Giants know trades are coming, but remain fun]

Story continues

The Nationals president of baseball operations appears to want to make it rain on some rentals with the big picture of the future on his mind. That's why he wants the control -- and with that said, he more than likely won't be dipping into his farm system.

That means, the ROI on someone of Dyson's caliber won't stick to the theme Farhan Zaidi likes with the young bucks, but the Giants president of baseball operations said he wouldn't hesitate to add someone to the roster for immediate impact.

The wait continues ...

MLB rumors: Nationals 'interested in' trade for Giants' Sam Dyson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area