MLB Rumors: Miguel Rojas, a rumored Red Sox target, traded to Dodgers

Another middle infield option is off the table for the Boston Red Sox.

The Miami Marlins traded shortstop Miguel Rojas to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. Boston reportedly inquired about Rojas earlier this offseason.

L.A. sent its No. 15 ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline), infielder Jacob Amaya, to Miami in the deal.

Rojas, 33, doesn't offer much upside at the plate but boasts a spectacular glove in the infield. He'll fill a void at shortstop with All-Star Trea Turner leaving for the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency, though he'll likely spend time all over the infield as a utility player.

The Red Sox desperately need to add a middle infielder or two following Trevor Story's elbow surgery, which could sideline him for the entire 2023 season. Currently, Kiké Hernandez is the most sensible option on the roster to take Story's place at shortstop with Jarren Duran potentially taking his spot in center field.