MLB rumors: Mets have talked to Red Sox about trade for a catcher

The Boston Red Sox have great depth at catcher with three Major League-caliber players at the position, so it's not surprising that at least one team has contacted the 2018 World Series champions about a potential trade.

The New York Mets are one such team, as reported Wednesday by MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

The Mets have spoken to the Red Sox about their catching surplus (Christian Vazquez, Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart), though nothing is serious. They've discussed many fallback options to J.T. Realmuto, including Wilson Ramos and Martin Maldonado. This is another. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) December 13, 2018

DiComo also was asked about the Mets' possible interest in other Red Sox players, and he gave the following response:

They haven't discussed those players to my knowledge. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) December 13, 2018

The Mets haven't had the best success with catchers since Mike Piazza left the franchise after the 2005 season.

Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez are good behind the plate, but neither of them are quality hitters. Leon batted .177 over 89 regular season games in 2018, while Vazquez batted .207 in 80 games. Swihart isn't as good defensively, but he's a slightly better hitter. He batted .229 in 82 games but is a career .256 hitter.

The Red Sox lost reliever Joe Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency and could lose closer Craig Kimbrel, too. Trading one of these catchers could clear some salary for a free-agent bullpen arm or be enough to get a Major League reliever in return. Either way, catcher is a position of depth the Red Sox should consider using to address some of their roster weaknesses.

