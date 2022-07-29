MLB Rumors: Mets eyeing Christian Vazquez, J.D. Martinez ahead of trade deadline

Report: Mets eyeing Vazquez, Martinez ahead of trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Mets appear to have their sights set on a pair of Boston Red Sox players ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the Mets will have a scout at Friday night's Red Sox-Brewers game. They have been linked to Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and reliever David Robertson, but could pivot to Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez and designated hitter J.D. Martinez if Chicago's price is too steep.

It apparently wouldn't be the first time the Red Sox and Mets have discussed a deal involving Vazquez. SNY's Andy Martino reported earlier on Friday that the two sides "seriously discussed" such a trade "in a previous season. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.

With the National League East-leading Mets reportedly looking for an upgrade at catcher and a veteran right-handed bat, Vazquez and Martinez are perfect fits. Both players would be rentals as their contracts expire at the end of the year, but their playoff experience is ideal with the Mets poised to make a deep postseason run.

Vazquez is in the midst of a rock-solid season at the plate. The 31-year-old is slashing .277/.321/.426 with eight homers in 81 games. Martinez is slumping, but the five-time All-Star should still be an attractive option for the Mets given his track record. If Martinez doesn't land in Queens, it looks like he'll be dealt elsewhere as one American League executive reportedly said he's "as good as gone" from Boston.

It's unclear whether Vientos would still be on the table in this type of deal, but it's no surprise the No. 5 ranked Mets prospect has piqued Boston's interest. The 22-year-old, selected in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft, has a .261/.343/.511 slash line with 18 homers and 51 RBI at Triple-A Syracuse this season.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.