MLB rumors: Matt Wieters drawing interest from A's in free agency

If you look at the catcher position on the A's depth chart right now, there are two names: Sean Murphy and Austin Allen.

Both are rookies and have a combined 54 games of MLB experience.

So it would make sense for the A's to pursue a veteran backstop to split time with Murphy, one of the A's top prospects, who figures to be the opening day starter.

That veteran catcher appears to be Matt Wieters, who is drawing interest from the A's and St. Louis Cardinals, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday, citing sources.

Free-agent catcher Matt Wieters drawing interest from #Athletics and #STLCards, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 11, 2020

The 33-year-old Wieters spent last season with the Cardinals, so they likely have the upper hand in the pursuit. But the A's have been after Wieters for a while, as they pursued him last winter as well.

An 11-year veteran, Wieters would be the perfect mentor for Murphy and Allen.

The A's could get Wieters at a bargain price, as he's coming off a minor league contract with the Cardinals.

For a team that has aspirations of winning the AL West and going deep in the postseason, it would be wise for them to bring in a veteran backstop who has played in high-pressure situations.

