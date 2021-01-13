MLB rumors: Marlins check in with Cubs on potential Willson Contreras trade

Marlins check in with Cubs on potential Contreras trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras' name continues to circulate the rumor mill.

SportsGrid's Craig Mish reported Tuesday the Marlins have checked in with the Cubs on a potential trade for the 28-year-old catcher.

Ok so as @JimBowdenGM noted Red Sox & Marlins did talk Re : Benintendi but didn’t go very far. Miami has also talked with many other clubs including the Chicago Cubs. Traction leads to action but right now neither of those words apply, but they do rhyme. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) January 12, 2021

Miami clearly with Chicago talks peaking interest on Willson Contreras. To get Contreras, Cubs would certainly like to go young and Miami has those assets. Still this is all very fluid and the Cubs have big decisions to make across the board. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) January 12, 2021

Contreras has popped up in trade rumors on several occasions this offseason. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the Angels' interest last week, noting no deal was close. Last month, USA Today reported the Cubs were "excessively shopping" Contreras, which team president Jed Hoyer said was "fictional."

Hoyer's statement doesn't rule out a deal at some point this winter, though it did indicate nothing was imminent at the time. Contreras is the Cubs' most valuable trade chip among their position players, with two years of club control remaining at an affordable salary.

A deal could help the Cubs replenish their farm system as they retool with the future in mind. As of September, the Marlins' system was No. 5 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. They have assets that may entice the Cubs, although money might be an issue for Miami, as MLB Network's Jon Heyman points out.

Story continues

However, Contreras is one of the Cubs' most productive hitters and a two-time All-Star. His game has improved behind the plate in recent seasons, specifically his pitch framing, to match his big arm and athleticism.

Trading him would leave the Cubs with a big hole in their lineup, not to mention their depth chart. They have no other big league catchers on their 40-man roster.

(It appears Contreras has seen the rumors.)

Download

Download MyTeams Today!