MLB Rumors: Marcus Semien 'the one mega signee' Red Sox could consider

MLB Rumors: 'The one mega signee' Sox could consider in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox aren't expected to be big spenders this winter, but there apparently is one pending free agent they could make an exception for.

In a column published Thursday, The Athletic's Peter Gammons noted slugging Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien as a player the Red Sox could target during the offseason.

Gammons wrote that Semien "is seemingly the one mega signee that they’d consider, especially as they have weathered the COVID economy well enough to have done very well maintaining and building corporate sponsorships."

Semien signed a one-year, $18 million "prove it" deal with the Blue Jays after a disappointing 2020 campaign. He's been worth every penny, setting the MLB record for most home runs in one season by a second baseman. As of Thursday, the 31-year-old has 44 homers and 101 RBI with an .881 OPS.

The Red Sox were among teams to show interest in Semien last winter. Ultimately, they decided to sign the versatile Kiké Hernandez to a two-year, $14 million contract instead.

"We talked a little but I think they really liked Kiké (Hernandez) and how he can move around. It was a great fit," Semien told WEEI last month. "Kiké and I both had the same agent so I talked to my agent about it and he said, ‘Yeah, they want to go that route.’ ...

"(The Red Sox) definitely liked me at second base, it seemed. I think once they got Kiké they were set with what they wanted to do."

Semien could provide plenty of versatility of his own if called upon. He's started 780 career games at shortstop, but he has plenty of major-league experience at second and third base as well.