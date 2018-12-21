MLB Rumors: Manny Machado's decision? Not coming until after New Year's originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Is Manny Machado coming back to the A.L. East to sign a megabucks deal with Yankees?

Maybe he'l lbe the centerpiece of the Phillies rebuilding efforts. Or he could even take his talents to the South Side by signing with the White Sox.

Along with Bryce Harper, Machado is one of the top prizes on the free agent market, but his decision isn't coming anytime soon. According to Jon Heyman, he'll make his decision about what team he'll play for in 2019... in 2019.

Manny Machado has conveyed to the three known interested teams - White Sox, Yankees and Phillies - that his decision will come after the new year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2018

Machado is coming off a season where he racked up 37 home runs and 107 RBI for the Orioles and Dodgers, while Red Sox fans will happily remember his final at bat of the season, when he struck out to clinch Boston's World Series victory.

The hard-hitting (and slow-footed) infielder met with the three finalists this week, and while he eventually might end up in the Bronx (The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported that Machado has told close friends that New York is his preferred destination), other reports suggested that the Yankees might not be willing to meet his $300 million asking price.

For now, fans of the Yankees, Phillies and White Sox hoping for a Machado signing as a Christmas present will just have to wait.

