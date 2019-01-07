MLB rumors: Madison Bumgarner trade discussed by Giants, Brewers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

All indications point to the Giants trading ace Madison Bumgarner near the July 31 MLB trade deadline.

But, if Farhan Zaidi decides to pull the trigger before the season starts, the team most likely to receive the 2014 World Series MVP is the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fox Sports' Jon Morosi cited sources in reporting Monday that the Giants and the Brewers have had "substantive communication" regarding the pitcher.

Bumgarner's future with the Giants has been a hot topic since Zaidi was named president of baseball operations in November.

The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher is the Giants' best trade chip and could give them a legitimate chance to replenish their farm system with several quality prospects. Milwaukee has one Top 100 prospect (second baseman Keston Hiura) but a few other impact prospects. Morosi noted that the Brewers have some good, young outfielders, which is a position of need for the Giants.

Bumgarner is entering the final year of his contract with the Giants and is scheduled to make $12 million in 2019.

Back in December, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported it was "less and less likely" that the Giants would trade Bumgarner this offseason.