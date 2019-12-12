MLB Rumors: LHP Rich Hill 'has engaged' with Red Sox in free agency

Could a Rich Hill-Boston Red Sox reunion be in the works?

The veteran left-handed pitcher is an unrestricted free agent, and despite an elbow injury that could keep him out of commission until June, has received some attention on the market. The Red Sox are one of the teams that have been engaged in discussions with Hill, according to Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

Hill spent 2010-2012 and 2015 with the Red Sox and has credited that '15 season for the revitalization of his MLB career. He's been a key part of the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation over the past four seasons.

As for why the Red Sox would consider signing a 39-year-old with a lengthy injury history, Hill stated his case.

"I'm definitely not opposed to signing now," Hill said, per McCullough. "I think that does give the opportunity for the team, to be honest, to benefit from my experience as a whole. You've got a guy who comes into spring training as a veteran, and can help younger guys out. But also, come June, you're going to get a quality starter. And a guy who has plenty of playoff experience."

Right now, the Red Sox rotation consists of Chris Sale, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Nathan Eovaldi. Sale heads into 2020 with elbow concerns of his own, Price and Eovaldi reportedly are being shopped, and Rick Porcello may sign elsewhere in free agency. So a low-risk option like Hill doesn't seem like the worst idea.

