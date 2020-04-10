MLB rumors: League considering radical realignment for 2020 season

MLB continues to review a myriad of proposals for finding a way to salvage the 2020 season, which remains on indefinite suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One radical idea the league is considering involves a complete realignment of the National and American leagues, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports citing league sources. This realignment would have the Giants and A's, traditionally in separate leagues, as division foes.

All 30 teams would return to their spring training sites in Florida and Arizona, and conduct an abbreviated season separately to avoid travel. One idea had the potential new divisions based on spring training facility location was organized as such:

CACTUS LEAGUE

NORTHEAST: Giants, A's, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies

WEST: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels.

NORTHWEST: Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals.





GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

NORTH: New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates.

SOUTH: Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles.

EAST: Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins.





The Diamondbacks and Rockies would remain in the Giants' division, but joining them would be the Cubs and the A's. The Giants and Dodgers no longer would be division rivals.

It's hard to imagine the Bay Bridge Series becoming a divisional rivalry, but 2020 has brought all kinds of crazy into this world.

[RELATED: Clark shares funny story about homer off Ryan in MLB debut]

There were reports earlier this week about playing the entire MLB season in Arizona, but adding Florida would open up a lot more potential stadiums.

Story continues

Plenty of proposals will be thrown at MLB in the coming weeks, but ultimately the health and safety of those within the league should take precedent.

Time will tell whether that will allow for baseball to return in 2020.

MLB rumors: League considering radical realignment for 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area