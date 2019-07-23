MLB rumors: Latest trade buzz on Red Sox, Rays, Giants as deadline nears

The 2019 MLB trade deadline is July 31, and the rumor mill is heating up as World Series contenders examine the market in search of upgrades.

Several of the teams to watch over the next week play in the American League East. The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays all could be buyers, while the Toronto Blue Jays are among the most interesting sellers with starter Marcus Stroman and first baseman Justin Smoak among potential trade targets for contending teams.

Here's a roundup of the latest trade rumors with the deadline approaching.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox could use another arm in their bullpen, but they don't have many attractive assets (aside from their very best prospects) to dangle on the trade market.



"Considering the Sox have luxury-tax concerns, a depleted farm system and a maddeningly inconsistent major-league roster, an impact addition for the bullpen would appear unlikely," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote Monday.

One bullpen option for the Red Sox is Daniel Hudson, but they aren't the only team looking at the Blue Jays reliever.

The #RedSox are among the teams to evaluate #BlueJays reliever Daniel Hudson in recent days. Hudson, with a 0.93 ERA in his last 16 outings, is drawing trade interest from multiple teams, source says. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 21, 2019

San Francisco Giants

The Giants were expected to be sellers, but a recent surge up the standings could change the team's approach as the deadline nears. San Francisco has won nine of its last 10 games and enters Tuesday just two games behind the second wild-card playoff berth in the National League. The Giants have several pitchers, including starter Madison Bumgarner and closer Will Smith, who teams would covet if available.



Plenty of teams will have scouts in attendance for Bumgarner's next start Tuesday night.

There are a horde of scouts from virtually every contender coming into town to see Madison Bumgarner and #SFGiants tonight. The Giants still plan to listen to all offers for Bumgarner before deciding whether to move him, closer Will Smith or other relievers instead, or no one. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 23, 2019

Few see MadBum going anywhere now. Things can change in a hurry but this is typical from rival exec: "No way Giants can sell, they're on fire." — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 23, 2019

Tampa Bay Rays

Very few people expected the Rays to be in the playoff race this late into the season, and they surprisingly sit in second place in the AL East entering Tuesday. The Rays also are one game behind an AL wild-card spot, so we should expect them to be buyers at the trade deadline.



Source: #Rays, #SFGiants have been in contact regarding Giants relievers. Giants may move a reliever and keep Bumgarner after recent surge, especially if deal is need-for-need at @MLB level. Joey Wendle or Michael Brosseau would help SF infield. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 23, 2019

In addition to Cubs, Rays have checked in on Nick Castellanos. Not a perfect fit, tho, and no evidence it's close yet with them. @cmccosky 1st mentioned Cubs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 23, 2019

Toronto Blue Jays

Marcus Storman is considered the best starting pitcher available, and the Blue Jays would be wise to trade him while his value is high. Stroman is 28 years old and won't be a free agent until after the 2020 season, so he's not a rental.



The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently listed several teams that have shown interest in Stroman and Texas Rangers starter Mike Minor:

The two starters who are most likely to be traded at this point appear to be the Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman and Rangers southpaw Mike Minor. The Yankees, Twins, Astros, Phillies, Athletics and Brewers have all at least inquired on both of them. Matthew Boyd of the Tigers is also available, but the asking price is astronomical - though of course that could change in the next nine days.

The Atlanta Braves are among the contenders that need another starter, but it doesn't sound like much is brewing between them and the Blue Jays regarding Stroman.

On Marcus Stroman, I was told this morning there are *not* active trade talks occurring between the #BlueJays and #Braves. Of course, that could change between now and next Wednesday. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 23, 2019

