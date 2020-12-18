MLB rumors: Latest update on potential Red Sox free agent target Corey Kluber

Latest update on potential Red Sox free agent target Corey Kluber originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Corey Kluber is one of the top starting pitchers on the MLB free agent market, and teams likely will get a look at where he is in his recovery from injury next month.

FOX Sports' Jon Morosi reported Friday morning, citing a source, that Kluber "is expected to throw for MLB teams in the first part of January." WEEI's Rob Bradford was the first to report on Kluber's workout.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have shown interest in Kluber already this offseason. It makes sense, too, given how awful Red Sox starters pitched in the 2020 season.

Kluber is an excellent pitcher and has won the American League Cy Young Award twice in 2014 and 2017. However, there is some injury concern with the 34-year-old veteran.

He missed nearly all of 2020 with the Texas Rangers after suffering a season-ending shoulder surgery in July. Kluber also suffered a broken right forearm in May of 2019 when a line-drive hit him. He's made only eight starts over the last two seasons as a result of these injuries.

When healthy, Kluber has been a reliable arm. His last full season was 2018 when he posted a 20-7 record, a 2.89 ERA, 222 strikeouts and 34 walks over 215 innings for the Cleveland Indians.