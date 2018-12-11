MLB Rumors: Latest news, updates, trades from 2018 Winter Meetings Day 2

NBC Sports Boston

MLB Rumors: Latest news, updates, trades from 2018 Winter Meetings Day 2 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The baseball world has descended on Las Vegas. But which teams are willing to gamble?

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Tuesday marks Day 2 of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings, which traditionally is when the offseason picks up with free agent signings and blockbuster trades.

  • Red Sox Winter Meetings Primer: Two positions to watch this week

The Red Sox likely won't be in the center of the action this winter, but there's still reason for Boston fans to pay attention. Ex-Sox closer Craig Kimbrel could set the market for relievers in free agency, and there's a good chance Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski pursues one of the remaining bullpen options after Kimbrel signs.

Catcher also is an area of intrigue for the defending World Series champions, who will be paying close attention to the activity of American League rivals like the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

Keep it here throughout Day 2 of the MLB Winter Meetings for the latest news, rumors and transaction updates from around the league.

10:18 p.m. ET: Red Sox pick up some outfield depth with a minor-league signing. 

8:04 p.m. ET: Fresh off a 47-115 season, the Baltimore Orioles have a new manager.

6:23 p.m. ET: Mike Hazen & Torey Lovullo would reportedly like to have a reunion with Jackie Bradley, Jr. in Arizona.

6:12 p.m. ET: Dave Dombrowski has an ideal timeframe for catching decisions. 

4:45 p.m. ET: A right-handed bat for a DH or outfield role.

3:32 p.m. ET: Porcello, Bogaerts & JBJ all on the block? It appears the Sox might be listening to offers. 

3:04 p.m. ET: The Toronto Blue Jays just made an eye-opening roster move...

2:45 p.m. ET: It appears Andrew McCutchen is heading back to the National League after a brief stint on the Yankees.

2:35 p.m. ET: Joe Kelly's Red Sox teammates apparently want him to stick around.

2:05 p.m. ET: The Red Sox are "heavy" on free agent reliever David Robertson, George A. King III of the New York Post reported Tuesday.

1:49 p.m. ET: Don't expect any dealings between the Red Sox and their archrivals, folks.

1:47 p.m. ET: The Yankees reportedly are open to trading their promising young third baseman, Miguel Andujar.

1:45 p.m. ET: We have a deal! The Chicago White Sox reportedly are acquiring starting pitcher Ivan Nova from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1:30 p.m. ET: Here's the latest on the reported three-team trade being discussed between the Miami Marlins, New York Yankees and New York Mets.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

 

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

What to Read Next