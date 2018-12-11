MLB Rumors: Latest news, updates, trades from 2018 Winter Meetings Day 2 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The baseball world has descended on Las Vegas. But which teams are willing to gamble?

Tuesday marks Day 2 of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings, which traditionally is when the offseason picks up with free agent signings and blockbuster trades.

Red Sox Winter Meetings Primer: Two positions to watch this week

The Red Sox likely won't be in the center of the action this winter, but there's still reason for Boston fans to pay attention. Ex-Sox closer Craig Kimbrel could set the market for relievers in free agency, and there's a good chance Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski pursues one of the remaining bullpen options after Kimbrel signs.

Catcher also is an area of intrigue for the defending World Series champions, who will be paying close attention to the activity of American League rivals like the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

Keep it here throughout Day 2 of the MLB Winter Meetings for the latest news, rumors and transaction updates from around the league.

10:18 p.m. ET: Red Sox pick up some outfield depth with a minor-league signing.

Sources: The Red Sox have agreed to a minor league deal with 31-year-old OF Gorkys Hernandez. Hit .234/.285/.391 and played all 3 OF spots for the Giants in 142 games last year. He'd make a salary of $1M if in the big leagues. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) December 12, 2018

8:04 p.m. ET: Fresh off a 47-115 season, the Baltimore Orioles have a new manager.

#Cubs coach Brandon Hyde will be the #Orioles' next manager, sources tell The Athletic. First reported as close: @JoelSherman1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2018

6:23 p.m. ET: Mike Hazen & Torey Lovullo would reportedly like to have a reunion with Jackie Bradley, Jr. in Arizona.

Jackie Bradley Jr is high atop Arizona DBacks wish list to replace AJ Pollock according to a major league source. — Nick Cafardo (@nickcafardo) December 11, 2018

6:12 p.m. ET: Dave Dombrowski has an ideal timeframe for catching decisions.

Dave Dombrowski says Red Sox ideally sort out their catching trio before spring training — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) December 11, 2018

4:45 p.m. ET: A right-handed bat for a DH or outfield role.

Nelson Cruz drawing interest from the #Twins, #Rays, and others — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 11, 2018

3:32 p.m. ET: Porcello, Bogaerts & JBJ all on the block? It appears the Sox might be listening to offers.

The Boston #Redsox, trying to clear salary space for bullpen help, are openly listening to offers on Rick Porcello, and rivals insist also are willing to talk about Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 11, 2018

3:04 p.m. ET: The Toronto Blue Jays just made an eye-opening roster move...

ROSTER MOVE: We've released SS Troy Tulowitzki, making him a free agent. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) December 11, 2018

2:45 p.m. ET: It appears Andrew McCutchen is heading back to the National League after a brief stint on the Yankees.

Phils, Andrew McCutchen are in agreement on deal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2018

Source: Andrew McCutchen has a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. Not the five he originally was shooting for but still a good fit, as he moves cross-state from his longtime home in Pittsburgh. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2018

2:35 p.m. ET: Joe Kelly's Red Sox teammates apparently want him to stick around.

While #RedSox have indicated they are all but out on Kimbrel, a reunion with Joe Kelly remains a possibility, sources say. Players on team lobbying for his return. No deal close, however. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2018

2:05 p.m. ET: The Red Sox are "heavy" on free agent reliever David Robertson, George A. King III of the New York Post reported Tuesday.

1:49 p.m. ET: Don't expect any dealings between the Red Sox and their archrivals, folks.

Before winter meetings, Cashman said he'd already had conversations w/ every team "except one." Obviously, the one is the Red Sox. I didn't expect the Yankees would have substantive talks w/ Mets, but they are with Noah talks. Yanks say they have a lot of balls in the air now. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) December 11, 2018

1:47 p.m. ET: The Yankees reportedly are open to trading their promising young third baseman, Miguel Andujar.

Name to watch with #Yankees: Miguel Andújar. Rival execs tell me and @ByRobertMurray NYY open to moving him. Would make sense as #Marlins' ask for Realmuto; MIA wants established young MLB player as headliner. Also would line up with NYY pursuit of Machado. Torres could play SS. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2018

1:45 p.m. ET: We have a deal! The Chicago White Sox reportedly are acquiring starting pitcher Ivan Nova from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

#WhiteSox acquiring RHP Ivan Nova from the #Pirates, pending a review of medical records of players involved, sources tell me and @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2018

1:30 p.m. ET: Here's the latest on the reported three-team trade being discussed between the Miami Marlins, New York Yankees and New York Mets.

Have heard multiple times now this scenario laid out: #Yankees try to get Realmuto, keep Sanchez as catcher/DH, move Stanton to OF more regularly. #Marlins — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 11, 2018

