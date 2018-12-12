MLB Rumors: Latest news, updates, trades from 2018 Winter Meetings Day 3 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We're entering Day 3 of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, and the action is heating up.

The Boston Red Sox raised eyebrows Tuesday when reports suggested they could consider trading Rick Porcello, Xander Bogaerts or Jackie Bradley Jr. to clear payroll. Those reports appear to be overblown, but they still raised questions about Boston's offseason motives as it aims to defend its World Series title.

The Red Sox's competitors have been busy, as well, with the New York Yankees reportedly eyeing several big moves.

Will any of those moves materialize on the final day of Winter Meetings in Vegas? Keep it here throughout the day for the latest news, rumors and transaction updates from around the league.

7:07 p.m. ET: The Los Angeles Angels get some help in their lineup, signing ex-Marlin Justin Bour

Source: Justin Bour has agreed to a dealing with the Los Angeles Angels, pending a physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2018

7:04 p.m. ET: The Texas Rangers reportedly have agreed to a deal with Lance Lynn

5:02 p.m. ET: The Los Angeles Dodgers still are looking for pitching help.

Should note - deal is still not considered close… https://t.co/z6RVTRBmmv — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2018

4:20 p.m. ET: The Tampa Bay rays have bolstered their rotation with Charlie Morton.

Source confirms: Charlie Morton to #Rays. Two years, $30M, per @JeffPassan. First with deal being near: @TBTimes_Rays. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2018

12:20 p.m. ET: The Houston Astros may have a hole to fill in their rotation with Charlie Morton's departure.

Rays, reportedly Rangers among several teams hopeful on Charlie Morton, the 2017 World Series hero who transformed his career last couple years in Houston. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2018

12:15 p.m. ET: The Seattle Mariners reportedly are considering flipping Carlos Santana, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Market for the #Mariners' newly acquired Carlos Santana is active, trade possible in next few days, per sources. Here's @CoreyBrockMLB from yesterday: https://t.co/vsnY7SMHi4 $ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2018

10:24 a.m. ET: Hold the phones on Happ?

Walking this back. Indications are #Yankees are close on Happ, but no agreement in place. https://t.co/FvR5bwUVDw — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2018

10:21 a.m. ET: And now New York's attention turns to Manny Machado.

The #Yankees win the bidding war for JA Happ, per @Ken_Rosenthal. Manny Machado is next on their radar. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 12, 2018

10:14 a.m. ET: The Yankees are getting started early, reportedly bringing back starter J.A. Happ.

#Yankees in agreement with free-agent left-hander J.A. Happ, pending a physical, sources tell The Athletic. Believed to be three-year deal. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2018

10:13 a.m. ET: It's been a relatively uneventful morning, but Adam Ottavino will be a name for Red Sox fans to watch.

