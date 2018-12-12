MLB Rumors: Latest news, updates, trades from 2018 Winter Meetings Day 3

We're entering Day 3 of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, and the action is heating up.

The Boston Red Sox raised eyebrows Tuesday when reports suggested they could consider trading Rick Porcello, Xander Bogaerts or Jackie Bradley Jr. to clear payroll. Those reports appear to be overblown, but they still raised questions about Boston's offseason motives as it aims to defend its World Series title.

The Red Sox's competitors have been busy, as well, with the New York Yankees reportedly eyeing several big moves.

Will any of those moves materialize on the final day of Winter Meetings in Vegas? Keep it here throughout the day for the latest news, rumors and transaction updates from around the league.

7:07 p.m. ET: The Los Angeles Angels get some help in their lineup, signing ex-Marlin Justin Bour

7:04 p.m. ET: The Texas Rangers reportedly have agreed to a deal with Lance Lynn

5:02 p.m. ET: The Los Angeles Dodgers still are looking for pitching help.

4:20 p.m. ET: The Tampa Bay rays have bolstered their rotation with Charlie Morton.

12:20 p.m. ET: The Houston Astros may have a hole to fill in their rotation with Charlie Morton's departure.

12:15 p.m. ET: The Seattle Mariners reportedly are considering flipping Carlos Santana, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

10:24 a.m. ET: Hold the phones on Happ?

10:21 a.m. ET: And now New York's attention turns to Manny Machado.

10:14 a.m. ET: The Yankees are getting started early, reportedly bringing back starter J.A. Happ.

10:13 a.m. ET: It's been a relatively uneventful morning, but Adam Ottavino will be a name for Red Sox fans to watch.

