MLB rumors: Latest news, buzz, trades and more

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

- The St. Louis Cardinals have released infielder Jhonny Peralta, who is hitting just .204 in 58 plate appearances on the season.

- Orioles right-handed pitcher Edwin Jackson cleared waivers and has elected to become a free agent. (Rich Kubatko, MASNsports.com)

Injuries

- Joe Maddon told reporters that starter Kyle Hendrick's side session did not go well but was still feeling some of the tendonitis in his right hand. He will be re-evaluated and remain on the disabled list. (Sahadev Sharma, The Athletic Chicago)

- The New York Yankees announced closer Aroldis Chapman will pitch for Class A Tampa tonight then Double A Trenton on Friday before rejoining the team in Oakland.

- The New York Mets have places shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb.

- The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated Joc Pederson on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Adrian Gonzalez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with lower back discomfort.