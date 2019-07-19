MLB rumors: Latest Madison Bumgarner trade buzz involving Red Sox, Yankees and more

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is one of the best starting pitchers who could be moved before the July 31 MLB non-waiver trade deadline.

The veteran left-hander pitched what might have been his final game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Thursday night, and he put on a show. Bumgarner threw a complete game, allowing five hits and one earned run with one walk and six strikeouts. The Giants won 3-2 in 16 innings.

ICYMI Last Night following #SFGiants thrilling 16 inning win: Madison Bumgarner doesn't "give a sh-t" about the trade rumors:



"I'm here to win games for this team and that's what we're doing."



pic.twitter.com/qqkGIkMyeJ







— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 19, 2019

Bumgarner has not enjoyed a particularly strong 2019 season, but he rarely pitches less than six innings, he has won three World Series with the Giants and thrives in high-pressure situations. He's the ideal trade deadline pick up for a championship contender in search of a pitching upgrade.

The 29-year-old also is in the final year of his contract, so he'd be a rental for any team acquiring him. His 2019 salary is $12 million.

Several teams, including the Boston Red Sox, have either sent scouts to watch games Bumgarner has started and/or are rumored to be interested in acquiring him. Here's the latest trade buzz involving Bumgarner as the deadline approaches.

Boston Red Sox:

#RedSox had a high-level scout watching the Madison Bumgarner-Noah Syndergaard matchup in San Francisco last night. It is possible that #SFGiants relievers were the primary focus of that assignment. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 19, 2019

Minnesota Twins:

Source: #Twins had a top talent evaluator in San Francisco for last night's Madison Bumgarner-Noah Syndergaard matchup. Minnesota has the prospects to make a strong play for either starter and also has interest in the #SFGiants relievers. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 19, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies:

"It is well known that the Phillies are in the market for starting pitching," Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote Thursday. "They have spoken to the Texas Rangers about Mike Minor, the Detroit Tigers about Matthew Boyd and the San Francisco Giants about Madison Bumgarner. They have also investigated the possibility of trading for Zack Greinke, Arizona's high-priced right-hander."

New York Yankees:

"As previously reported, the Yankees (rightly, in our humble opinion) consider Bumgarner in a class below deadline targets Trevor Bauer, Marcus Stroman and Zack Wheeler (if healthy)," Andy Martino of SNY wrote Friday. "But they're not totally out on him, in part because he might come at a lower price."

