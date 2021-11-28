MLB rumors: Kevin Gausman expected to sign in next few days

Report: Gausman expected to sign soon, Blue Jays finalists originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevin Gausman appears to be close to making a decision on where he will pitch next season and for the foreseeable future.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Giants' free-agent starting pitcher is reportedly expected to sign within the next 2-3 days, and the Toronto Blue Jays are among the finalists.

Free agent Kevin Gausman is expected to agree to a contract in the next 2 or 3 days, sources say. I’ve been told a 5-year deal is increasingly likely. He turns 31 in January. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 28, 2021

Sources: The #BlueJays are one finalist for Kevin Gausman as the right-hander nears his free-agent decision. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 28, 2021

The Giants, who re-signed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani on Monday, are also reportedly finalizing a two-year contract with pitcher Alex Wood. It's probably safe to assume the Giants will have some level of interest in signing Gausman, but it remains unclear if they would be willing to offer him a five-year contract as Morosi's report suggests is likely.

Gausman finished sixth in NL Cy Young award voting after posting a career-best 14-6 record with a 2.81 ERA in 192 innings while striking out 227 batters.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast