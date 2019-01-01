MLB rumors: Japanese lefty Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners agree to deal

Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea
The Giants thought they had a good shot at Yusei Kikuchi, but the Japanese lefty has chosen to go the A's AL West rival instead.

MLB rumors: Japanese lefty Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners agree to deal

The Giants thought they had a good shot at Yusei Kikuchi, but the Japanese lefty has chosen to go the A's AL West rival instead.

MLB rumors: Japanese lefty Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners agree to deal originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

It appears Japanese left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is coming to the West Coast, but he won't be joining the Giants or A's.

According to multiple national reports, the 27-year-old agreed to a deal with an A's rival -- the Seattle Mariners -- late Monday night.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Kikuchi has a deadline of Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 to sign a deal.

The Giants had expressed interest in Kikuchi, and scouted him extensively, according to president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.

In eight seasons spent with the Seibu Lions of the Japan Pacific League and the Melbourne Aces of the Australian Baseball League, Kikuchi appeared in 163 games and posted a 2.81 ERA. He struck out 925 batters in 1,035.1 innings.

In case you're wondering what the Giants missed out on and what the A's will be facing, here's a scouting report provided to NBC Sports Bay Area by Sung Min Kim of The Athletic on Dec. 11, 2018.

"He's a lefty who throws 92-95 mph and has touched 98. His slider is a sure major league pitch, and he can get a lot of strikeouts. He also throws a change and curve."

The A's will likely face Kikuchi multiple times in 2019, so they'll see up close how he adjusts to big league hitters.

What to Read Next