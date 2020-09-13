MLB rumors: Jake Lamb signing with A's, could fill third base void

Report: Lamb signing with A's, could fill third base void originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The A's lost Matt Chapman and Chad Pinder to injuries Saturday, but they could be adding a new option at third base in the next few days.

The Bay Area News Group's Shayna Rubin reported Saturday night, citing multiple sources, that the A's will sign Jake Lamb, who was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this week.

I've heard from multiple sources that the A's are signing former Arizona Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb. — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) September 13, 2020

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser confirmed that the A's will sign Lamb, but she noted that he won't become a free agent until Monday, so the deal can't become official until then.

I’ve confirmed A’s signing Jake Lamb as per @ShaynaRubin report. He will be eligible for the postseason with Oakland. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) September 13, 2020

Jake Lamb will not officially be a free agent until Monday, so the signing is not official yet - but that still will make him eligible for the postseason by Tuesday's deadline. "It's heading that way," I'm told. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) September 13, 2020

It won't be easy for the A's to fill the void left by Chapman, a two-time Platinum Glove winner and one of the leaders in the clubhouse, but Lamb is a former NL All-Star with a 30-homer season on his résumé.

When the A's announced Saturday that Chapman would need hip surgery, they were expecting Pinder and Vimael Machin to platoon at third base for the rest of the season. But Pinder suffered a hamstring injury during Game 1 of that day's doubleheader against the Texas Rangers, and he could land on the injured list.

Lamb's best seasons in the desert came in 2016 and 2017, the latter of which he hit 30 homers and drove in 105 runs to earn his lone All-Star selection.

But in the three seasons since, Lamb has hit 12 homers with 62 RBI in 152 total games. This season, he was slashing .116/.240/.140 with no homers and one RBI, and he had just five hits in 43 at-bats. So, on Thursday, the D-backs finally decided to move on from the former sixth-round draft pick.

Now, if Lamb does in fact sign with the A's, he'll have a chance to revitalize his career and help Oakland compete for a World Series title.