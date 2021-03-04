MLB Rumors: Jackie Bradley Jr., Brewers agree to two-year, $24M contract

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. to join Brewers on $24M deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Boston Red Sox tenure has come to an end.

The free-agent outfielder has agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers with a player option after the first season, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday.

Bradley spent his first eight seasons in Boston and enjoyed a career year in 2020, hitting .283 with an .814 OPS during the pandemic-shortened campaign. But the writing appeared to be on the wall when Bradley hit free agency, as the Red Sox didn't seem prepared to offer the 30-year-old a multi-year contract as Chaim Bloom continues his rebuild.

While Bradley didn't land the "significant" deal of at least four years he reportedly sought, he'll get a raise from the $11 million he earned in Boston last season. He'll also get to play for a contender in Milwaukee, which is a preseason favorite to win the National League Central.

Bradley's departure officially marks the end of an era in Boston, as his outfield mates Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi were traded within the last 13 months.

The South Carolina product won two World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2013 and 2018 and was a stellar defensive center fielder throughout his tenure. His bat showed flashes, as well: He earned an All-Star nod in 2016 while tallying 26 home runs and 87 RBIs and was named American League Championship Series MVP in 2018 after driving in nine runs over five games against the Houston Astros.

Alex Verdugo likely will take Bradley's spot in center field.