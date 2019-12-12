MLB rumors: A's interested in acquiring Jed Lowrie for third time

A's general manager David Forst made it clear the organization is looking for a left-handed bat at the second base position following the Jurickson Profar trade to the San Diego Padres.

That could mean a reunion.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported the A's have "had internal conversations about bringing back" Jed Lowrie via trade. But there are 10 million reasons the New York Mets wouldn't go through with that transaction.

The Mets would have to eat a big chunk of that $10 million salary the 35-year-old possesses.

Switch-hitting Lowrie had two stints with the A's totaling five seasons in which he earned an All-Star selection in 2018 when he slashed .267/.353/.448 line with 23 home runs and 99 RBI. He was also in MVP talks during that time.

He was signed by the Mets as a free agent last year, but played in only nine games as he was dealing with a series of leg injuries over the course of the 2019 season.

Having him back in green and gold would prove not only beneficial for the A's, but could give a clearer sense of what the Mets would do with a somewhat crowded infield. Robinson Cano could be the everyday second baseman if the team doesn't decided for the veteran to take on a lesser role, and the third base spot has Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis who could take over at the hot corner.

Jorge Mateo and Franklin Barreto are the current A's at the second base position along with Sheldon Neuse who played at the position a bit last season. Lowrie would help make the starting decision easier. And he would probably want that season of redemption after sitting on the sidelines.

