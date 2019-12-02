MLB rumors: Indians infield coach Kainoa Correa, Giants in negotiations

With Giants manager Gabe Kapler now having almost three weeks under his belt, the former Phillies skipper has begun assembling his coaching staff.

One name that reportedly has caught the eye of Kapler is Cleveland Indians defensive coordinator Kainoa Correa.

A little news: Giants manager Gabe Kapler is a huge fan of Indians infield coach/defensive coordinator Kai Correa and is in negotiations to bring him to the Giants organization. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) December 2, 2019

Correa, a native Hawaiian who played four years of college baseball at Division III Puget Sound, has been with the Indians organization for the past three seasons, getting his start as a minor-league infield coach.

Prior to his time in Cleveland, Correa was a collegiate assistant both at his alma mater and Northern Colorado at the Division I level. Both programs set fielding percentage records during his time on the staff.

The Giants were just above the league average in fielding percentage a year ago (.985), but it appears Kapler wants that number to rise as he tries to bring the Giants back into title contention in 2020.

