The Boston Red Sox still don't have a manager despite pitchers and catchers scheduled to report to spring training in a little more than weeks.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported an updated on Boston's manager search Monday, and it doesn't sound like a hire is imminent.

Red Sox are still in the thick of their managerial interview process. Per source, Boston is unlikely to make a hire before next week. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 27, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Red Sox are one of three teams who lost their manager as a result of Major League Baseball's scathing report and harsh punishments handed down to the Houston Astros for illegally stealing signs over the last few years.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

The Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch after the MLB suspended him through the 2020 World Series, and the New York Mets parted ways with manager Carlos Beltran, who was the only player mentioned in the league's report on Houston stealing signs. The Red Sox and Alex Cora mutually agreed to part ways earlier this month. Cora was the Astros bench coach in 2017 before leaving to become Boston's manager ahead of the 2018 campaign. He played a key role in creating and implementing the Astros' sign-stealing operation, according to the league's report. Cora faces punishment from the league, but any discipline won't come until its investigation into the 2018 Red Sox for illegally stealing signs is completed.

The Mets filled their managerial vacancy by promoting Luis Rojas last week.

Boston reportedly has shown interest in Mets bench coach Hensley Meulens for its open manager job. Meulens is one of the best candidates from outside the organization.

Story continues

MLB rumors: Here's where Red Sox manager search stands as spring training nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston