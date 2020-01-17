MLB Rumors: Here's where investigation into 2018 Red Sox stands

Boston Red Sox fans may have to reserve judgment for quite some time.

Major League Baseball may take "a while" to determine punishment for the Red Sox as it continues to investigate the 2018 team, The Athletic's Peter Gammons reported Friday morning.

Gammons added the league hasn't even interviewed former Red Sox manager Alex Cora, whom the club parted ways with Tuesday.

It may well be awhile before the Red Sox know the extent of the discipline that they will be handed. As of last night, Alex Cora had not been interviewed about the '18 Red Sox investigation, and MLB's work has been comprehensive and exceptional. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) January 17, 2020

MLB is investigating the Red Sox for allegedly using a video replay room to illegally relay signs to hitters during the 2018 regular season.

The league announced the investigation back on Jan. 7, but seemingly prioritized its discipline of the 2017 Houston Astros, who were severely punished Monday for their own illegal sign-stealing operation.

This timeline obviously puts the manager-less Red Sox in a tough spot. Boston has several intriguing internal candidates who could replace Cora, but may want to wait until MLB completes its investigation in case any of those candidates are punished.

If the Red Sox pursue an external candidate, they'll have to compete with the Astros and New York Mets on a ticking clock, as pitchers and catchers report to spring training in less than a month.

According to reports, widespread punishments could be a possibility. Cora is expected to be suspended at least one year for his role in both Houston and Boston's sign-stealing operations, while Gary Tanguay reported Thursday on NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition that Red Sox principal owner John Henry fears the franchise may be stripped of its 2018 World Series title.

The Red Sox will remain in a holding pattern until MLB sorts this out ... and may have to scramble to deal with the fallout.

