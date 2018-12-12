MLB Rumors: Here's Red Sox's competition for free agent Adam Ottavino originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It appears the Boston Red Sox are squaring off with their rivals yet again.

The Red Sox have shown "continued interest" in free agent relief pitcher Adam Ottavino, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, who reported the New York Mets share that interest.

But the Mets aren't the only New York team in on Ottavino, per MLB Network's Joel Sherman.

Heard Cashman met with Adam Ottavino's rep tonight. Still no firm offers exchanged. But clear Ottavino is high on #Yankees wish list — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 12, 2018

Both the Yankees and Red Sox are in the market for a reliever this offseason, and it appears they both like Ottavino, who reportedly also is "high" on Boston's bullpen wish list.

The 33-year-old right-hander enjoyed a strong 2018 season for the Colorado Rockies, posting a 2.43 ERA over 77 2/3 innings pitched while striking out 112 batters for an impressive 13 strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate.

Ottavino is a Brooklyn native, so the Yankees and Mets may appeal to his roots. But the veteran pitcher recently boasted he would strike out Yankees legend Babe Ruth "every time," so perhaps he'd enjoy being on the Boston side of the rivalry.

