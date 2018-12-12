MLB Rumors: Here's Red Sox's competition for free agent Adam Ottavino
MLB Rumors: Here's Red Sox's competition for free agent Adam Ottavino originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com
It appears the Boston Red Sox are squaring off with their rivals yet again.
The Red Sox have shown "continued interest" in free agent relief pitcher Adam Ottavino, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, who reported the New York Mets share that interest.
#Mets and #RedSox showing continued interest in Adam Ottavino, sources say. @MLB @MLBNetwork
— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 12, 2018
But the Mets aren't the only New York team in on Ottavino, per MLB Network's Joel Sherman.
Heard Cashman met with Adam Ottavino's rep tonight. Still no firm offers exchanged. But clear Ottavino is high on #Yankees wish list
— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 12, 2018
Both the Yankees and Red Sox are in the market for a reliever this offseason, and it appears they both like Ottavino, who reportedly also is "high" on Boston's bullpen wish list.
DRELLICH: Xander Bogaerts trade rumors "overblown"
The 33-year-old right-hander enjoyed a strong 2018 season for the Colorado Rockies, posting a 2.43 ERA over 77 2/3 innings pitched while striking out 112 batters for an impressive 13 strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate.
Ottavino is a Brooklyn native, so the Yankees and Mets may appeal to his roots. But the veteran pitcher recently boasted he would strike out Yankees legend Babe Ruth "every time," so perhaps he'd enjoy being on the Boston side of the rivalry.
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.
NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE