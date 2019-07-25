MLB rumors: Here's what Mets want in potential Noah Syndergaard trade

The San Francisco Giants are red-hot and could decide not to move left-handed ace Madison Bumgarner before the July 31 MLB trade deadline. If the Giants stand pat or even become buyers, the New York Mets could benefit by having the top starting pitcher available on the market in Noah Syndergaard.

Syndergaard will not come cheap, though. Marc Carig of The Athletic reported Thursday on what the asking price for teams interested in acquiring 26-year-old right-hander might look like:

Impression is that trading for Noah Syndergaard would require a top 30 prospect and a couple of other solid pieces, one rival exec said earlier today. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) July 25, 2019

The Mets, per ESPN's Buster Olney, are motivated to move Syndergaard prior to the deadline.

Rival evaluators say they believe the Mets are fully intent on dealing Noah Syndergaard before the trade deadline. "It's beyond listening," said one. "They want to move him." — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 25, 2019

Syndergaard is 7-5 with a 4.33 ERA, 126 strikeouts and a 1.26 WHIP over 126 2/3 innings (20 starts) for the Mets this season. He's under team control through 2021, so he would not be a rental.

The Boston Red Sox certainly need to upgrade their pitching as the trade deadline approaches. They already made a deal with the Baltimore Orioles for veteran starter Andrew Cashner earlier this month, but his first two starts for Boston were disappointing. The bullpen, which has blown 18 saves, ranks 10th in the American League in ERA and still doesn't have a permanent closer, also could use an addition.

Finding a deal for Syndergaard might be difficult for the Red Sox if the ask of a top 30 prospect is a firm one. Triston Casas is Boston's highest-rated prospect at No. 93 on MLB Pipeline. The Red Sox farm system as a whole is far from impressive. The Sox have several young, talented players at the major league level to use in potential trades, including Michael Chavis, but many of the other contenders have better prospects to offer the Mets for Syndergaard.

Syndergaard would be an excellent addition for the Red Sox in the present and over the next two years. He's still young, quite talented and has postseason experience. It would cost the Red Sox prime assets, but we know president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski isn't afraid of making bold trades.

