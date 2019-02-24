MLB Rumors: Hanley Ramirez, Indians agree to minor league contract originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Hanley Ramirez is plotting his comeback.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians pending a physical, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday night.

Ramirez hasn't played in a major league game since May 24, 2018, six days before the Red Sox surprisingly released him. He played in 44 games for Boston in 2018, hitting .254 with six home runs and 29 RBIs.

A report surfaced in June 2018 that Ramirez was in some way connected to a federal and state investigation involving a drug ring operating out of Lawrence, Mass. Ramirez and the Red Sox both issued statements claiming they were unaware of his involvement in the investigation, and no charges have been brought against him since.

The 35-year-old went unclaimed for the remainder of the 2018 season, but he'll apparently get a fresh start in Cleveland with the chance to reach the big leagues under ex-Red Sox manager Terry Francona.

