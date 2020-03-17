MLB rumors: Giants 'willing to consider' signing Yasiel Puig as free agent

Yasiel Puig to the ... Giants? What?!

At first thought, it seems unlikely, but take a few steps back and think ... why not?

Giants insider Alex Pavlovic reported at the beginning of February, citing a source, the talks for the team to acquire the free-agent outfielder were "all but dead." And the team's longtime broadcaster Mike Krukow didn't hate the idea of having him roam Oracle Park's outfield.

Still, the recent signing of Billy Hamilton and Hunter Pence appeared to make that an unlikely option as time went by.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman said on Wednesday's edition of the "Big Time Baseball Podcast" that Puig did receive an offer from the Miami Marlins. And the other team interested in him was the Giants. Both teams have executives who know him well.

Don Mattingly managed Puig with the Dodgers previously, and now Mattingly holds that job in Miami. As far as the Giants go, the team's president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, knows Puig from both of their time with the Dodgers.

Heyman said the Giants are one of the teams that is "willing to consider him," and the belief is he will sign this month.

The thought of adding Puig to the Giants could raise some eyebrows, as Puig spent six seasons on the NL West rival Dodgers and doesn't quite fit the personalities the orange and black have. Heyman did mention Puig's "reputation has hurt him," despite his talents.

But the team's CEO Larry Baer has said a few times, he wants to bring more pizzazz to the sport. That includes bat-flipping and some showboating.

Baer did not, however, mention if he was pro-, or anti-, bat licking.

Puig's still a free agent with the start of the MLB season on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, and he could be unsigned for longer.

Last season for the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians, Puig slashed .267/.327/.458 with 24 home runs and 84 RBI.

