MLB rumors: Giants want young Brewers pitcher in Madison Bumgarner trade

If you're wondering who the San Francisco Giants might target in a potential Madison Bumgarner trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, we now have a few names to ponder.

MLB.com's Jon Morosi cited a source in reporting Tuesday that the Giants have made it clear they "would need" one of these three right-handed pitchers in any deal: Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff or Freddy Peralta.

Source: In initial Madison Bumgarner trade talks with #Brewers, #SFGiants indicated that a young starting pitcher - Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff or Freddy Peralta - would need to be part of offer for deal to occur. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 8, 2019

So, what do we know about these three pitchers?

After working as a starting pitcher in the minor leagues, Burnes made his major league debut in 2018 and worked out of the bullpen for the Brewers. In 30 games, the 24-year-old went 7-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 innings.

Burnes has some local ties. He grew up in Bakersfield and went to school at St. Mary's in Moraga.

Woodruff, 25, made four starts and 15 relief appearances for the Brewers in 2018. He posted a 3.61 ERA and struck out 47 batters in 42.1 innings.

Peralta is the youngest of the three. At 22 years old, he made 14 starts and two relief appearances in 2018. He struck out 96 batters in 78.1 innings, but he also walked 40 batters.

All three players are pre-arbitration eligible and won't become free agents until after the 2024 season.

Morosi indicated Monday that the Giants have set a "pretty high price tag" in Bumgarner trade talks, so you can expect a top prospect or two to be included in any deal with the Brewers.