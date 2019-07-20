MLB rumors: Giants 'have two scouts' at Cubs-Padres game in Chicago

Could Madison Bumgarner, Will Smith or another Giants pitcher be headed to Chicago's North Side?

Chicago baseball analyst Bruce Levine reported on Saturday that the Giants had a pair of scouts in attendance for the Cubs-Padres game.

The Giants have two scouts watching Cubs -Padres. Giants have had a scout at almost every series at Wrigley since May . — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) July 20, 2019

Levine also noted that the Giants' scouting presence at Wrigley Field goes back to May.

The Cubs led the NL Central with a 53-44 record entering Saturday, and could be looking to add a significant piece before the July 31 trade deadline.

Adding Bumgarner could be tricky for the Cubs, who have five reliable starters at the moment: Yu Darvish, Jon Lester, Jose Quintana, Kyle Hendricks and Cole Hamels.

But after trading lefty reliever Mike Montgomery to the Kansas City Royals for catcher Martin Maldonado, the Cubs could be looking to bolster their bullpen with Smith, Sam Dyson or Tony Watson.

Why would the Giants be socuting the Cubs' big league team rather than their minor league squads? It's possible the Giants could ask for a young, controllable player off the major league roster.

