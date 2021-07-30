Giants trade for reliever Tony Watson from Angels at deadline

Giants reunite with reliever Watson at trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants filled two holes at the trade deadline on Friday.

First, they acquired slugger Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs for prospects Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian. But Farhan Zaidi wasn't done, as he souped up the Giants' bullpen at the buzzer by acquiring Tony Watson from the Los Angeles Angles.

In exchange for Watson, the Angels will receive pitching prospects Sam Selman, Ivan Armstrong and Jose Marte.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi first reported news of the trade.

Watson, 36, has posted a 3-3 record with a 4.64 ERA in 36 games this season for the Angels. The left-hander spent the past three seasons with the Giants. He posted a 2.50 ERA in 21 games during last year's pandemic-shortened season.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made a massive splash Thursday by landing Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, the Giants needed to make some moves of their own to fend off their NL West rivals.

Adding Bryant and Watson were two solid moves by Zaidi and general manager Scott Harris, priming the Giants for what they hope is a deep October run.