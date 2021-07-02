MLB rumors: Giants trade for Will Toffey, intriguing minor leaguer

Report: Giants trade for intriguing minor-league bat Toffey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Will Toffey went to Vanderbilt, has posted high on-base percentages in the minors, and is starting to play multiple positions. The only surprise is that he wasn't already a Giant before Friday's reported deal between the Giants and New York Mets.

The New York Daily News' Deesha Thosar reported, citing sources, that the Giants acquired the minor league third baseman in exchange for left-hander Anthony Banda, who was pitching for Triple-A Sacramento.

Source: Mets traded minor league third baseman Will Toffey to the San Francisco Giants for left-hander Anthony Banda.



Banda has pitched 18 games (5 starts) in the major leagues for the D-backs & Rays from 2017-2020. He has a 6.86 ERA in 10 games (39.1 IP) for Triple-A this year. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) July 2, 2021

Toffey, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the A's in 2017 and was traded to the Mets in 2018 in a deal that brought Jeurys Familia to Oakland. In four minor league seasons he has a .235/.360/.373 slash line with 21 homers. He is batting just .178 this season in Double-A, but does have a .317 OBP and six homers in 101 at-bats.

Toffey bats from the left side. He has primarily been a third baseman in his career, but this year he has also made 11 starts at first base and three in the outfield.

The Giants acquired Banda from the Tampa Bay Rays last year for cash considerations. They were hopeful he could potentially help in the bullpen or rotation at some point, but he has struggled in Triple-A. Banda made five starts and five relief appearances for the River Cats this season, allowing 52 hits and 30 earned runs in 39 1/3 innings.

He should find a better opportunity with the Mets, who have been hit extremely hard by injuries to pitchers.

