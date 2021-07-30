Giants trade for Kris Bryant from Cubs in blockbuster deal

Giants acquire slugger Bryant in blockbuster trade with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As expected, the Giants waited until the final moments before Major League Baseball's trade deadline to strike. They finally got their guy.

The Giants acquired Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant a few minutes before the 1 p.m. PT deadline in exchange for prospects Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported news of the trade, citing a source.

The Cubs were expected to be the stars of the deadline, and they more than lived up to the hype. They dealt Joc Pederson and Andrew Chafin early, clearing the decks for bigger moves, and then sent Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees on Thursday. The pace picked up Friday morning, with Craig Kimbrel sent across town to the White Sox and Javy Baez to the Mets as the final hour of dealing approached.

Bryant was the final one standing, and he was the best fit for the Giants.

Bryant, taken second overall in 2013 out of the University of San Diego, is a former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP. He hasn't quite reached those heights later in his Cubs career, but he has had a very strong 2021 while bringing unparalleled versatility.

Bryant has a .861 OPS and 18 homers in 93 games, and has been particularly dangerous against left-handed pitching. He has a 1.137 OPS against lefties, a huge addition for a Giants lineup that hopes to have Buster Posey, Evan Longoria and Darin Ruf providing similar production against lefties down the stretch.

Bryant is as versatile as any slugger in the NL, a perfect fit for Giants manager Gabe Kapler's approach. Bryant has made double-digit appearances this year at first base, third base and in all three outfield spots, and the Giants could use him in any of those spots. They have a particular need in left field, and Bryant also provides cover in case Longoria has issues with his shoulder rehab.