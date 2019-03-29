MLB rumors: Giants trade catcher Tom Murphy to Mariners after being DFA'd originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

One game into the 2019 regular season and the Giants are already making moves.

The Giants traded catcher Tom Murphy to the Mariners on Friday morning, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. What Seattle will send is unclear at the time.

It's the end of an era, one that lasted a whole four days. The Giants claimed Murphy from the Rockies on March 25.

Murphy, 27, appeared in one spring training game for the Giants. He went 1-for-2 but was designated for assignment when the team announced their 25-man roster for Opening Day.

Over four MLB seasons with the Rockies, Murphy is a .219 career hitter and has knocked 10 home runs.