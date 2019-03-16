MLB rumors: Giants target Carlos Gonzalez, Indians 'close' on contract originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Carlos Gonzalez might have been a fit with the Giants, but he's not coming to San Francisco.

The free-agent outfielder is "close to a deal" with the Cleveland Indians, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Carlos Gonzalez is moving close to a deal with the Indians — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2019

CarGo does indeed have deal with Indians. NRI. 2M base plus 1M incentives. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2019

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Gonzalez will receive a minor league contract from Cleveland.

It is a minor league deal for Carlos Gonzalez #Indians — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 16, 2019

Gonzalez's agent, Scott Boras, revealed last week that he had spoken to Farhan Zaidi, the Giants' president of baseball operations, about the 33-year-old.

"He has an .800 OPS and the best defensive player in right field, and I can tell you, he can substantially help the Giants and many other teams," Boras said on KNBR 680 at the time.

Story continues

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic wrote, it appears the Giants' opening day outfield will consist of Mac Williamson, Steven Duggar and Gerardo Parra. Cameron Maybin, Austin Slater and Drew Ferguson also are in the mix, while prospect Chris Shaw will start the season in the minor leagues.

So, it appears Boras didn't do a good enough job convincing Zaidi that Gonzalez could help the Giants.