MLB rumors: Giants' NL West rival Rockies, Daniel Murphy close to deal

The Rockies finished second in the NL West last season with a 91-72 record.

The Giants, well ... a 73-89 record were not the right numbers to characterize what they're capable of, but the person reading this knows that.

Unfortunately, it appears the Rockies are about to receive extra lineup help -- the team is close to a deal with infielder Daniel Murphy.

The two-year deal, reported by Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, is worth $24 million:

Daniel Murphy is in agreement with the Colorado Rockies on a two-year, $24 million deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 20, 2018

Last season, with the Nationals and the Cubs, Murphy finished his 2018 campaign slashing a .299/.336/.454 line with 12 long balls and 42 RBI. So, if you're a person who swears by the Coors Field boost, use your imagination to see how those numbers could improve.

Currently, the Rockies depth chart shows 24-year-old Ryan McMahon as the starter at second base, but Murphy could be playing a lot of first base as well, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

If deal is completed, Daniel Murphy would figure to play a good amount of first base for #Rockies. Career totals: 834 games at second, 225 at first. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2018

As far as how he fairs against the Giants goes ...

He's has faced the Giants before -- quite a bit actually, but this transaction means there will be more exposure to the three-time All-Star.

Against San Francisco, Murphy is slashing a .280/.330/.411 line with 23 RBI.

At AT&T Park alone, he boasts that .289 average which is impressive considering the park favors pitchers. That is, if they can take advantage of it.

Murphy will probably be a thorn in the side of Giants pitchers this season.

Be prepared for that.