MLB rumors: Giants have major presence during Troy Tulowitzki workout

Free agent Troy Tulowitzki drawing interest from both Bay Area teams is not news.

But if it's news to you, allow me to indulge you.

The shortstop, who was released by the Jays recently, is an area native, and even grew up an A's fan.

During a workout in front of teams, it was the Giants that had the biggest showing to watch him, according to Jeff Passan:

Of all the teams at free agent SS Troy Tulowitzki's open workout today, the San Francisco Giants have the most impressive presence, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. Among the attendees for the Giants: New president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Bruce Bochy. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 18, 2018

This would work for numerous reasons beyond just the fact that his agent said he's willing to come back to the Bay -- even willing to switch positions -- an interesting note considering he's been known to only want to play at shortstop.

First things first, he's still owed $38 million by Toronto, so the monetary factor isn't much of a factor at all. Farhan Zaidi's theme is wanting smaller contracts both in money and timing terms which sounds very Tulo-esque at the moment. He doesn't exactly need the money.

Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria are locked in at the left side of the infield, but with the possibilities of him playing at second base becoming a thing, he could take the form of a platoon bat, which is something manager Bruce Bochy has been talking about a lot as of late.

"I really believe in platooning when it's the right situation, I do," Bochy said on a recent episode of The Giants Insider Podcast. "Why not? It makes sense when the splits are that significant on a certain hitter. If you can get the right player (off) the bench, now you're getting everybody involved, you're resting guys, you're getting a better matchup. All these things make it easier for me."

It's also rumored Tulo wasn't a fan of the Giants growing up, but it's doubtful that's going to be anything of significance. He wants to play even if he did spent a decade playing for the Giants' NL West rival Rockies.

I know I sound like a broken record when I say "if he can stay healthy ... " but that term was almost invented because of guys like him.

With all said and done, seeing the five-time All-Star in a Bay Area uniform is something we should keep our mind open to.