MLB rumors: Giants' Madison Bumgarner not 'going anywhere' in trade

It seems more and more likely that the Giants will not trade Madison Bumgarner. At least not right now.

On Friday, a Giants source told Fancred's Jon Heyman that the writer shouldn't expect a Bumgarner trade to happen anytime soon.

#SFGiants source on MadBum: "Don't see him going anywhere." — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 30, 2018

This latest Bumgarner report comes just two days after ESPN's Buster Olney reported that evaluators in contact with the Giants don't believe the team is serious about trading Bumgarner. Front offices will call, but for now, it sounds like one of the team's all-time legends is staying put.

The fact that teams are calling the Giants to see their interest in a Bumgarner trade makes plenty of sense. The former regime of Bobby Evans and Co. was much harder to haggle with as they held onto the left-hander's lore with the fans. Farhan Zaidi makes things much different.

Zaidi, the Giants' new president of baseball operations who is acting as GM as well right now, doesn't have to hold onto the past with this team. He can look to the future and do whatever he can to turn around a team that has lost 187 games in the past two seasons.

And that includes a Bumgarner trade.

Brushing away trade partners shows Zaidi is either trying to win now with the Giants, he can get a better package for him at the July deadline, or he wants to re-sign the lefty once his contract ends after the 2019 season.

The Giants have yet to do any big moves, but their biggest one this offseason could be not moving Bumgarner at all.