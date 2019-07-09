MLB rumors: Giants' Madison Bumgarner trade return 'not going to be great' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

If you're hoping that the Giants get back a franchise-changing package of prospects in a trade for ace Madison Bumgarner, we've got bad news for you.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox Sports had this to say on Monday:

"I do expect that he will be traded," Rosenthal said of Bumgarner a few hours before the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby in Cleveland. "I do expect that he will bring a return similar to what the Rangers got for Yu Darvish a couple of years ago. It's not going to be great. He's a potential free agent. Two months of Madison Bumgarner. You're not getting the world for him."

Back in 2017, Texas traded Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers for infielder/outfielder Willie Calhoun, pitcher A.J. Alexy and infielder Brendon Davis.

At the time of that trade, only Calhoun was considered a highly-touted prospect. He entered the 2017 season as the No. 92 overall prospect in the game according to Baseball America. The 24-year-old has gotten brief cups of coffee in three seasons with Texas, but has yet to establish himself.

Alexy and Davis, both currently 21 years old, are still in the minors and aren't having much success.

Darvish finished the season with the Dodgers and then signed a six-year, $126 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is hoping Rosenthal is wrong and that he can bring back two or three high-level prospects that will help the team's rebuild.

On Monday morning, Rosenthal reported through league sources that the Astros, Twins, Braves and Brewers are among the teams with interest in acquiring Bumgarner from the Giants.

Back in May, Rosenthal reported that Bumgarner has eight teams on his no-trade list, and Houston, Atlanta and Milwaukee are on it. Minnesota is not.

With every passing day, we get closer to the July 31 trade deadline. We'll soon find out what Zaidi is able to get in return for Bumgarner, if he trades him at all.