MLB rumors: Giants look to trade Tommy La Stella, shed $11.5M contract

The MLB offseason just began for the Giants, and it appears they might be ready to part ways with one notable former free-agent signing.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday in his "Nightengale's Notebook" column that San Francisco will look to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this offseason.

"The Giants are hoping to trade infielder Tommy La Stella this winter," Nightengale writes. "He had surgery on both Achilles tendons last winter and struggled this season. He’s owed $11.5 million next season."

San Francisco signed La Stella to a three-year, $18.75 million contract prior to the 2021 season, which at the time was the first three-year contract Farhan Zaidi handed out as the Giants' president of baseball operations.

Through two seasons with the Giants, the 33-year-old infielder has played in just 136 total games after battling hamstring, Achilles and neck injuries.

La Stella has combined to hit .245/.297/.380 with nine home runs and 41 RBI in his two seasons with the Giants.

