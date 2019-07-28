With each Giants win, it becomes less and less likely that the Farhan Zaidi trades ace Madison Bumgarner before Wednesday's trade deadline.

But that doesn't mean the first-year president of baseball operations won't answer the phone if a rival executive calls.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN's Buster Olney, citing other teams he's spoken with, reported Saturday that the Giants are "in listening mode" regarding a potential Bumgarner trade.

Giants are trending upward. That said, the front office continues to go through the process (not surprisingly) of cultivating conversation around Madison Bumgarner and other pitchers in case they become sellers. Other teams say Giants still in listening mode re: Bumgarner. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 27, 2019

The Giants entered the 2019 season dead set on trading Bumgarner for prospects to help replenish the farm system. Ever three weeks ago, they were probably headed in that direction. But a 17-4 record in July has changed everything.

Now, it feels like the Giants are closer to keeping Bumgarner than trading him.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Friday that there is a "90 percent chance" Bumgarner and closer Will Smith stay with the Giants.

[RELATED: Baby-holding dad who caught homer meets Giants]

Even if Zaidi plans to keep Bumgarner at this very moment, he'd be crazy not to listen to offers from interested teams. All it takes is one desperate contender to make an offer he can't refuse.

So, keep answering those phones, Farhan.

MLB rumors: Giants in 'listening mode' on Madison Bumgarner trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area