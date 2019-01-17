MLB rumors: Giants, A's involved in Sonny Gray trade talks with Yankees originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Perhaps Sonny Gray could be coming back to the Bay Area.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported Thursday that Giants and the A's are two teams said to be involved in a possible trade for the current Yankees pitcher.

Yankees are working hard now on a trade for Sonny Gray. Appears to be getting more serious. Teams involved have included: reds, giants, brewers, a's, padres, braves, mariners. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 17, 2019

For now, it's simply a rumor -- but it's gaining traction, especially toward San Francisco.

#SFGiants interesting new entrant in Sonny sweepstakes. It does make sense; Giants prez Farhan Zaidi, who knows Sonny from A's days, is said to be fan. It appears some other linked teams - A's, Brewers, Braves, M's, Pads, Reds - don't appear to be at forefront of talks at moment — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 17, 2019

The Giants could surely benefit from Gray -- the team is starving for pitching, to say the least. Madison Bumgarner is their projected No. 1 starter in the rotation followed by Jeff Samardzija and Andrew Suarez. And while Gray struggled at Yankee Stadium ... badly, he could be one of those who takes advantage of the pitcher's park. But he needs to really take advantage of that.

Meanwhile, the A's signed Mike Fiers recently, but following him in the depth chart (if it were Opening Day today) sits Daniel Mengden, Frankie Montas, Chris Bassitt and Jesus Luzardo. Even A.J. Puk is listed as a member of the starting rotation and he's not even on pace to return from Tommy John surgery until midseason -- at the earliest.

Do you remember 2015 A's Sonny Gray? He earned an All-Star selection and was in Cy Young Award talks -- so intense of talks, he actually received third place votes for the prestigious award behind Dallas Keuchel and David Price. He boasted a 2.73 ERA with 169 strikeouts in 208 innings.

Let's hope one of these teams will take a chance. Or just make a move. Please. Make a move -- do something.