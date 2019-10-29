Bob Geren knows a thing or two about managing a professional baseball team in the Bay Area.

The 58-year-old was the skipper for the A's from 2007-11 before he was succeeded by Bob Melvin.

Now, the Giants have interviewed Geren for the team's managerial vacancy, The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A little news on #sfgiants manager search front: the club did in fact interview Dodgers bench coach and former A's manager Bob Geren. It's unclear whether he or anyone else has advanced to the final stage along with Joe Espada and Gabe Kapler. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) October 29, 2019

Geren has been serving as the Dodgers bench coach since 2015, taking over alongside manager Dave Roberts.

[RELATED: Report: Kapler gets second interview for Giants manager job]

Former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and Astros bench coach Joe Espada have been reported to be finalists for the position, although there has been nothing official said from the Giants' front office.

MLB rumors: Giants interviewed Dodgers' Bob Geren for manager position originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area