MLB Rumors: Giants Interested in Jackie Bradley, Jr.

It's that time of year again where major league baseball's free agency will spark a lot of rumors and a lot of deals in teams hopes that a player will bring them one step closer to a championship.

Nine players have received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams, and a total of 166 players have filed for free agency.

The majority of deals are expected to take place during the Baseball Winter Meetings on Dec. 10-14 in Orlando, Florida.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The San Francisco Giants have interest in trading for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (MLB.com)

• The St. Louis Cardinals are "determined" in their pursuit Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton and will find out this week if they could possibly trade for him. (St. Louis Post–Dispatch)

• Shohei Ohtani said he is open to either pitching or hitting whenever he gets to the major leagues. Otani has yet to be posted so it remains to be seen which teams are interested in the 23–year-old. (MLB.com)