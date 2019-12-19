The Giants want to give some of their younger outfielders more opportunities in 2020. That's just one reason for their decision to non-tender fan favorite Kevin Pillar.

But that doesn't mean the front office is done looking for upgrades in an outfield full of question marks.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Thursday that the Giants are one of four teams that have shown interest in veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Free agent Steven Souza Jr., a 30-HR hitter for the Rays in 2017, is running, hitting and throwing at 100% intensity following April surgery on his left knee. Source says he's drawing interest from the Rangers, Rays, Cubs and Giants. Good bounce-back candidate. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 19, 2019

Souza, 30, missed the entire 2019 season after he tore his ACL, LCL and PCL while a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks during an exhibition game, just three days before the season opener. He also was limited to just 72 games in 2018, as he dealt with multiple injuries.

However, Souza hit 30 home runs and had an .810 OPS with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 when he played in a career-high 148 games.

Souza seems like a fallback option if the Giants don't sign slugger Nicholas Castellanos. While Castellanos and the Giants reportedly have mutual interest, he would cost much more than Souza and require a long-term contract.

Story continues

[RELATED: Report: Giants' NL West rival Dodgers interested in Betts]

The Giants could take a chance on someone like Souza and hope he either brings back a solid package at the MLB trade deadline or even helps them for a potential playoff push.

Though he comes with risk, Souza makes plenty of sense as a right-handed power bat on a cheap contract.

MLB rumors: Giants interested in outfielder Steven Souza Jr. in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area