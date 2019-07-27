MLB rumors: Giants have 'inquired' on Eric Sogard trade with Blue Jays

The Giants haven't received a ton of production out of their second basemen this season, so they could be looking for a short-term solution as they make a push for an NL wild-card spot.

Fox Sports' Jon Morosi, citing a source, reported Friday that the Giants have "inquired" about Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Eric Sogard.

#SFGiants have inquired to #BlueJays about Eric Sogard, source says. Giants ideally would prefer a controllable infielder, and Sogard is a free agent after this year, so this suggests Farhan Zaidi truly is open to short-term buying if price is right. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 26, 2019

Sogard, 33, is having a career year for the Blue Jays, slashing .299/.363/.480 with 17 doubles, 10 homers and 30 RBI in 72 games.

Entering play Friday, Joe Panik, Donovan Solano, Austin Slater and Yangervis Solarte have combined to slash .246/.311/.331 with four homers and 40 RBI in 103 games for the Giants.

At the moment, Sogard would be an upgrade over Panik and Solano, who are splitting time at second base for San Francisco.

But as Morosi notes, Sogard is a free agent after this season, so the Giants wouldn't be making a move for the future of the franchise.

Considering Sogard's age and contract status, it shouldn't take much for the Giants to get him. But the short-term gain probably isn't worth giving up a low-level prospect.

